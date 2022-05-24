Justin Bieber adds a new date in India to his “Justice World Tour”!

Justin Bieber has good news for his fans. Indeed, the singer has just added a date in India to his “Justice World Tour”.

This is news that will delight fans of Justin Bieber. The singer just added a new date in India for his “Justice World Tour”. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber is focusing on his next album

Justin Bieber fans have been waiting for the release of this new album for nearly a year. Yes, because in 2021, the singer revealed Justice.

An album that of course broke records. In total, the latter sold no less than 154,000 copies in the USA.

Thus, Justice obtained the place of the 8th album of Justin Bieber to be place at the top of the charts. Just that !

But, for his next album, Justin Bieber has reserved a big surprise for his fans. And for good reason, the singer announced that he had collaborated with John Mayer.

For the time being, no official release date has been announced. But, it is very likely that Justin Bieber’s last album will be released before the end of 2022.

Yes because, according to some sources, the 28-year-old singer would have almost finished recording his album. To the delight of the Beliebers, the artist’s fans.

One thing is certain, this is not the only good news that Justin Bieber has announced to his audience in recent days. In fact, the singer reserved an even bigger surprise for his fans.

And it’s nothing to say, Justin Bieber just added a new date in India, on the occasion of his world tour, “Justice World Tour”. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer adds a new date in India for his “Justice World Tour”

All Jutsin Bieber fans are looking forward to seeing Justin Bieber on stage during his “Justice World Tour”. It must be said that the singer is most requested on tour this summer. Just that !

In a few months, Jutsin Bieber will fly to India as part of his world tour Justice. Thus, the 28-year-old singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18, 2022.

With this tour, Justin Bieber will become the first foreign artist to perform in India since the Covid pandemic. Good news for the local population who will therefore return to a normal life.

Especially since for once, Justin Bieber added an additional date in India. What to do with people who couldn’t have room for the other dates.

Thus, the opening of its new tickets will be live until 6 p.m. on June 1, 2022. As for the public sale, it will start at noon on June 4th.

The level of prices, they vary between 47.81 and 450.10 euros. Enough to allow everyone to find their account, according to their budget. One thing is certain, the show promises to be spectacular.

Photo credit :

PA Photos/ABACA