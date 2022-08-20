Justin Bieber adopts the new barbie trend for his concert!

Justin Bieber has once again made the buzz thanks to his style. During his last concert, the singer had opted for a Barbie look.

Justin Bieber is finally back on stage. And to celebrate his comeback, the Canadian singer has decided to adopt a very original look. During his last concert, the husband of Hailey Baldwin was in Barbie mode. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber is back

It’s official ! Justin Bieber is finally back on the scene. Good news for fans who seemed to be very worried about the singer.

Indeed, last June, the star had made sad revelations on social networks. ” Hello everyone. I wanted to let you know what is happening to me right now. As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt”.

This is what Justin Bieber had entrusted to his community through a video in which he appeared unable to move half of his face.

Afterwards, the interpreter of the title “Peaches” gave more details about this disease: “It’s a virus that attacks nerves in my ear, causing facial paralysis. You can see that eye is not blinking, I can only smile on one side of the face”.

When posting this video, he wanted to be reassuring by saying: “Each day brings its share of improvement”. Bad luck, it had still pushed him to make a terrible decision.

Eh yes ! Indulging in his state of health, Justin Bieber also had announced the end of his tour. ” It is with a heavy heart that we have to make this announcement about the Justice Tour”.

A very sad news for the admirers of the star… But do not panic! Everything seems to be back to normal now. MCE TV tells you more!

A return to the stage in Barbie mode

Guest on the set of the show Good Morning Americathe wife of Justin Bieber had given news of her darling. “I’m grateful that he’s okay. He is getting better and better every day. He feels much better. It’s just a very scary and random situation that happened. But he’ll totally pull it off” she said.

And to continue as follows: “He has to give himself time more than anything, he has to do facial exercises. It heals very very quickly, so I’m really happy about it. »

So you will understand, Justin Bieber gave himself some time for him to recover. And the least we can say is that he seems to have recovered.

Eh yes ! The holidays were beneficial for the young man who could get back on stage. For the occasion, the ex of Selena Gomez had also opted for a very original outfit.

Indeed, Justin Bieber appeared at his concert in a total pink look. Enough to make Barbie green with envy. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the artist does not lack style. Once again, it seems to have given all the fashionistas a good fashion lesson.