Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande lost 3.3 billion won each due to falling HYBE stock price

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have suffered huge losses amid the steep decline in HYBE’s stock price. According to Korea Exchange’s Corporate Disclosure Channel (KIND), Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber participated in the capital increase through a third-party allotment when HYBE acquired 100% of the American company Ithaca Holdings in April last year.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have each purchased 53,357 shares of HYBE. The price reached 210,608 won per share and the combined investment amounted to approximately 11.2 billion won. However, on June 15, HYBE’s stock price fell to 140,000 won down 52,000 won from the previous day (193,000 won) on June 15.

It was down 26.94% from the previous day, resulting in a loss of about 3.3 billion won each. It is impossible to sell due to the one-year security deposit (a system that prevents large shareholders or institutional investors from selling shares held for a certain time when listing or issuing new shares) until June 30.

BTS and HYBE were taken aback by the sharp drop in HYBE’s stock price. What the members said in “The Real BTS Dinner Party” video, which was released on the official YouTube channel “BANGTANTV” on June 14, only meant that they would focus more on individual activities rather than activities. group for a certain period of time. This did not mean a complete suspension of the group’s activities or a dissolution.

The adjustment in BTS’s direction and the resulting fall in HYBE’s stock price are expected. Indeed, HYBE still relies heavily on BTS. However, the timing and method of announcing BTS’ management adjustment was not at all expected from the shareholders’ perspective.



As the stock price continued to decline, Big Hit Music’s agency belatedly released an official statement that was not originally scheduled for June 15. Big Hit Music said: “BTS will begin a new chapter by combining group and individual activities for their continued growth and maturity. It is expected that BTS will become a long-time group in the future. We will actively support them to this end.”

On June 16, leader RM slammed provocative headlines and said rumors of a suspension or disbandment were baseless. RM added: “It wasn’t like we wanted people to leave their opinions after watching the whole video where we were crying and emotional. The courage to want to be honest always seems to cause unnecessary misunderstandings and anger.”

HYBE CEO Park Ji-won explained in a lengthy email sent to all employees: “The members of BTS have no plans to disband the group at all, nor is there any plan to disband the group. The artists’ message regarding a short break in BTS group activities does not mean a complete suspension of activities. »

He then pointed out: “Since group activities and individual activities will be carried out equally, the scope of activities is expected to expand more diversely. The individual activities of each member have already been planned and are being developed. They will be announced soon. Individual activities and group activities will be carried out in mutual synergy.”

