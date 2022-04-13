Justin Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow invest in crypto startup MoonPay – Reuters

What do Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg and Ashton Kutcher have in common? As well as being A-list celebrities, they are among more than 60 new investors in fintech startup MoonPay.

Other famous investors include the Chainsmokers, Drake, Eva Longoria, Jason Derulo, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, Questlove, and Shawn Mendes, among others. The new investors are collectively contributing $87 million to a previously announced $555 million funding round led by Tiger Global and Coatue, valuing MoonPay at $3.4 billion.

Founded in 2018, the Miami-based company’s software allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers or mobile wallets, like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

MoonPay also sells its technology to other companies, including crypto website Bitcoin.com and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, a role model CEO Ivan Soto-Wright calls “crypto-as-a-service”. “.

NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects – such as art, music and real estate – and cannot be replicated. In the past few months alone, major brands across all industries, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Nike, Gucci, and the National Football League, have incorporated NFTs into their marketing initiatives.

“A lot of companies might open a very small part of their tours, but we wanted to take meaningful checks from those people because we want them to be part of that story and shape the direction of the products,” said Soto-Wright told CNBC.

Especially when it comes to artists, they don’t want to tour forever, so they branch out more and more, he said.

“A lot of them have venture capital portfolios, a lot of them have their own independent businesses, and we told them ‘we can help you understand the opportunities around Web3, crypto and the metaverse’ said Soto-Wright. “We have had almost no refusals. Everyone wanted to be part of it. »