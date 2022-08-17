Justin Bieber and Hailey, a marriage that “works”, with a lot of work

Seraphine Roger



08/17/2022 at 14:27 Updated 08/17/2022 at 13:54



Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, gave some secrets about her marriage to the singer.

Married for four years and in love as on the first day, between Justin Bieber and Hailey, everything is going for the best. It was in an interview for the magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” that the 25-year-old model indulged in a few confidences. Marriage, health and family plans, the American shared a glimpse of her daily life with Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

“He is always the person I want to rush to. I can fly somewhere, do my job, but I always look forward to coming back and spending time with him. And I have the impression that it is thanks to the effort that has been made on both sides, ”she explained. Engaged in 2018 during a trip to the Bahamas, the couple got married in the greatest of secrets the same year. Their second wedding, of which they shared some photos, was held in September 2019 in New York. “He’s actually my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. And I know that one day when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be a whole other season to make it work,” she said.

What’s next after this ad

Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, returned to the challenges the couple faces on a daily basis: “Over the past six months, we have both gone through very serious health problems. You have to figure out how to handle trouble when it comes. There’s a reason they say “for better or for worse”. Because it really is!

What’s next after this ad

The model, victim of a “mini-stroke”, had to undergo heart surgery last March. In June, it was her companion who faced health problems. Diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, his facial paralysis had forced him to cancel several US tour dates. Now treated, his Justice World Tour has resumed and will have to pass through Paris on March 6 and 7, 2023.