Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin accomplices to celebrate Canada Day!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are real fighters. They face the disease brilliantly. Always so in love, they are very accomplices to celebrate Canada Day! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

More united than ever

Justin Bieber and Hailey are closer than ever since learning that they were both sick. Recently, the singer announced that he suffered from facial paralysis.

In reality, he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He wrote about it on his Instagram account: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

“It is because of this virus which attacks the nerve of my ear and my facial nerves which caused the paralysis of my face”. Fortunately, Justin Bieber is slowly recovering.

A doctor noticed an improvement: “I noticed in Mr. Justin Bieber’s video that he appears to have evidence of recovery. Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is that there is more and more symmetry in the resting face. In the video that was shared, I could see signs of early recovery.“

As for Hailey, she also had a health problem. After feeling unwell, she had “a very small blood clot” in her brain: “The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke” she confided.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin accomplices

The Bieber spouses are even more welded. A relative of Justin Bieber declares that “ Hailey constantly checked that Justin was okay. It was very scary for her even though she knows he will be fine. She was close to Justin, and he supported her with her health issues. This made them indestructible”.

On social networks, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin show that they love each other more than anything. They proudly display their love on their Instagram account.

A few days ago, on Canada Day, Hailey Bieber decided to show her husband Justin Bieber how much she loves him. This Friday, she therefore made a public demonstration of affection in a new Instagram post.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model straddles her dear and tender husband. She wears nice tight jeans and a white crop top. She is therefore lying on Justin Bieber who is shirtless, on a yoga mat.

And so she wrote under the image: ” Happy Canada Day ! And this, while kissing her beautiful Canadian. Neither one nor two, this pretty couple melted the web. Their fans are happy to see them so happy.