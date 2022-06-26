Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: how did the disease unite them?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are more accomplices than ever since they experienced the disease. How did they manage to become indestructible? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin affected by two illnesses

Justin Bieber and Hailey have everything to be happy. But when the disease comes to the fore, nothing goes! Not long ago, the singer who is used to showing positive things announced that he suffered from facial paralysis.

In reality, he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He wrote about it on his Instagram account: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

But then what is this disease? This is a kind of virus that when it affects the facial nerve near the ears can have serious consequences. No choice ! The singer therefore had to cancel his concerts, and three dates of his world tour.

“It was because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves that caused my face to become paralyzed.“. But don’t worry, Justin Bieber is gradually recovering.

Charles Nduka, plastic surgeon is optimistic. He said about 75% of patients with the syndrome who receive early treatment make a full recovery.

“I noticed in Mr. Justin Bieber’s video that he appears to have evidence of recovery. With facial paralysis, one of the most obvious things is that patients are unable to fully close their eyes.

The doctor even could see a good sign of recovery : “Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is that there is more and more symmetry in the face at rest. In the video that was shared, I could see signs of early recovery. »

More accomplices than ever

Justin Bieber can always count on the support of his wife Hailey Bieber who has also gone through a difficult ordeal. Indeed, she also had a health problem. After feeling unwell, she had “a very small blood clot” in her brain.

She then confesses: “They found out I had grade 5 PFO. The highest grade you can get. Mine was quite large. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungss…”

“The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke.

The Biebers are brave. And despite the difficulties, they overcome the slope. A source very close to Justin Bieber then said that “Hailey constantly checked that Justin was fine”.

“It was very scary for her even though she knows he will be fine. She was close to Justin, and he supported her with her health issues. That made them indestructible.

Here they are more welded than ever. There is no doubt, this couple is one of hollywood’s strongest !