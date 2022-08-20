Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin now ready to have children?

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been happy and in love for several years. But are they ready to become parents? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A happy and complicit couple

Between Justin Bieber and Hailey, everything runs like clockwork. Especially since they faced the disease together. As a reminder, the singer revealed that he suffered from facial paralysis.

This is the Ramsay Hunt syndrome: As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

“It is because of this virus which attacks the nerve of my ear and my facial nerves which caused the paralysis of my face”. But thanks to Hailey Bieber, her darling is recovering little by little.

One doctor even noticed an improvement: “ I noticed in Mr. Justin Bieber’s video that he seems to have evidence of recovery. Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is that there is more and more symmetry in the resting face. In the video that was shared, I could see signs of early recovery. »

Recall that the interpreter of Baby has also supported his beautiful when she had a health problem. She had “a very small blood clot” in the brain: “ The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke she confided.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: future parents?

To this day, nothing can separate this couple who said yes twice: once in 2018, with a civil marriage. Then a second time in 2019, in front of their relatives.

On August 16, the model confided in her marriage to journalists at Harper’s Bazaar. “We don’t discover things and we don’t get married, but we get married and we discover things”

“Over the past six months, we have both been through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes. There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse. »

But then the question arises, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are they ready to become parents? They seem to be thinking about it.

Indeed, the pretty blonde has therefore expressed her desire to expand her family with Justin Bieber. She is now sure of herself. Quite funny when you know that she was not yet ready in February 2022. She had just told the Wall Street Journal that it was not yet the right time.

“At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. And I know that one day when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be a whole other season to make it work.”

We therefore wish them love galore and very cute little loves!