Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate 4 years of marriage, and it’s very cute

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

PEOPLE – They love each other madly. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, celebrated, this Tuesday, September 13, their 4 years of marriage. For the occasion, the lovers made pretty statements on Instagram.

Justin Bieber, who had to cancel his world tour due to health issues, shared a sweet black and white selfie showing him with his wife and their dog.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you want to view this content, you can change your choices.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my best friend and wife Hailey. Thank you for making me better in all areas. »

Hailey Bieber, for her part, marked the occasion by posting a compilation of several photographs showing moments of their relationship.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you want to view this content, you can change your choices.

“4 years of marriage with you. The most beautiful person I have ever known… The love of my life. I thank God for you. »

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, said to each other ” yes ” in total privacy in 2018, during a civil ceremony in New York. A year after this first discreet marriage, on September 30, 2019, they united a second time in South Carolina surrounded by their loved ones.

See also on The HuffPost: Paralyzed on one side of the face, Justin Bieber cancels concert dates