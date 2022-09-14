Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate four years of marriage!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are very happy to have celebrated their four years of marriage! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A very close couple

Between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, everything runs like clockwork. They love each other madly, and nothing can destroy their love. They have been married for 4 years now. It is therefore with great joy that they celebrated their 4 years of love.

For this occasion, Hailey Bieber shared several photos of her and her husband kissing. On her Instagram account, she also shared a photo taken on their wedding day.

She wore a very beautiful white dress with a very long veil. As for Justin Bieber, he had a great black suit. The two lovers kiss tenderly in the photo.

“Until death do us part“she wrote in the caption. She then added: 4 years of marriage with you. the most beautiful human i have ever known…the love of my life. Thank God for you”. What a beautiful message of love!

In the other photos, we also see the evolution of their relationship. We then see them in the car laughing. They also appear classier than ever in front of a photographer just before a party. Moreover !

Justin Bieber and his darling are in a restaurant having a tender hug. In the last photo, the two stars are kissing. Hailey Bieber revealed thatthere was still passion in his couple. The pictures speak for themselves.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have overcome it all

For his part, Justin Bieber also commemorated the 4th anniversary of her marriage with Hailey Bieber. He therefore shared a nice photo of him and his darling in bed. We see them huddle against each other, near their dog. So he wrote the following message:

“Happy birthday to my best friend and wife @haileybieber…thank you for making me better in every way.” Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are closer than ever since going through the disease.

As a reminder, the singer revealed that he suffered from facial paralysis: Ramsay Hunt syndrome:“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. »

“So there is complete paralysis on that side of my face. It’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves that caused my face to become paralyzed.”.

As for the model, she had a health problem. She has had “a very small blood clot” in the brain : “The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke” she confided.

The two lovebirds even want to become parents. A dream that may become reality in the coming months, who knows!