Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a getaway to Zurich

A video has started buzzing on social networks since Tuesday, August 9. We see Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber walking Monday evening on the shores of Lake Zurich. The couple is still surrounded by three bodyguards. Nobody notices them, except Lynn Spira, who posted the famous video on the internet. “Justin Bieber sat on a bench while Hailey bought ice cream at the stand. She was in line like everyone else,” she told Blick.

There was no commotion around the world star. Only one person dared to ask the lovers for a selfie. “A woman took her courage in both hands and first asked security if she could take a picture with Hailey Bieber,” she told the Swiss German media. The agent told her that she had to ask him herself. If Justin Bieber’s wife was “smiling” and “friendly”, she still refused so as not to warn the media of their escapade. They then took advantage of the summer atmosphere of the city by eating their ice cream.

Their little vacation is already over because the singer is playing this August 9 in Helsinki. He was in Trondheim, Norway, on August 7. They will have spent only one night in Zurich and have chosen the Dolder Grand Hotel for this occasion. The interpreter of “Sorry” posted a photo of his wife at the establishment’s spa.

To see the couple again with us, it will certainly be necessary to wait until January 18, 2023. Justin Bieber will sing at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

Source link