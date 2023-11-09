Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s kitchen is amazing

Share this article via WhatsApp Share this article via Facebook Share this article via messenger

Hailey Bieber has given fans a tour of her and her husband Justin Bieber’s ultra-stylish kitchen.

The 26-year-old runway star posted a video tour on YouTube this week and revealed the space is one of her ‘favourite rooms’ in her and Justin, 29,’s $20 million (£16 million) LA home.

Filming herself walking around the charming kitchen, Hailey zoomed in on various things, including two pieces of art created by her husband.

One had ‘The Kitchen’ written on it while the other had ‘Got Milk’ written on it.

Sharing details about her husband’s artwork, Hailey said: ‘I like the story behind these because they were in another part of the house, they were plain, there was no writing on them.’

She added, ‘And then my husband decided to work his magic on them, which I thought was really funny.

‘They have been living there since then.’

As far as the overall design of the kitchen — which included a stunning marble island and appliances ranging from a crockpot and matcha machine to an air fryer and a luxury coffee machine — Hailey told her fans: ‘I loved it from top to bottom. Was fully involved in the design. Home in general, but even more so with the kitchen, because the kitchen is a place where you spend a lot of time.’

Kendall Jenner’s best friend said: ‘I entertain in the kitchen a lot, especially because it opens into our living space.

‘So even on Super Bowl Sunday we had a big Super Bowl party. ‘I love connecting with food, so I feel like we spend a lot of time in the kitchen.’

Hailey also showed off her and Justin’s very impressive herb garden.

Oh, how the other half lives.

The A-lister’s home tour comes after she shared very intimate details about her and Justin’s relationship, with her saying last month that ‘the last time the internet will find out’ is when she will be pregnant.

The model – who has been married to Justin since 2018 – revealed how regular comments about when she might start a family affect her.

‘There’s something that’s frustrating, damn it, I can’t stay bloated and get pregnant even once? It would be a lie if I said, “Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s**t,” he said.

Explaining that she was ‘looking forward’ to motherhood, Hailey said it was a ‘personal, intimate thing’.

talking to gqShe said it was ‘frustrating’ that she was constantly questioned about whether she was pregnant and described how, if she ever started a family with Justin, ‘the internet would be the last to know’ .

Revealing that she felt no pressure or rush to have a baby any time soon, she added: ‘It’s ridiculous how many people forget to take care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want with your bodies – and let’s keep it that way.’

