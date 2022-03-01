Justin Bieber and his most notorious collaborations: Nicki Minaj, The Kid Laroi or Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber It is celebrating and it is already 28 springs that the idol musician of the masses turns. The artist, who has been singing for more than a decade, has shared stages and songs with musicians from all over the globe and they have not been few. From Ed Sheeran until Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and Shawn Mendez and of course, The Kid Laroiwith whom he has performed their latest hit, Stay.

We start this compilation with the song sung by Justin and the exuberant Nicki Minaj for the disk Believe. In the video, the singer makes her breakthrough appearance standing in the water by a pool, rapping alongside Justin Bieber.

‘Beauty And A Beat’, with Nicki Minaj

DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber in ‘I’m The One’

It is a song that became a hit in 2017, when it was released along with the video clip. They participate in the song Justin Bieber, but also other rappers like Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. The song came just after the official remix of [[LINK:INTERNO|||Article|||616057804beb28112ead0cd1|||Despacito]], in which Justin cheered up and sang some verses in Spanish.

‘Despacito’ with Justin Bieber singing in Spanish

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber sing ‘Stuck with U’

The musicians released this song as a solidarity collaboration with which they wanted to raise funds for the First Responder Children’s Foundation. The video soon went viral due to the number of cameos it contained. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Michael Buble and the actor eric stonestreet, modern-familyappear among many others.

I Don’t Care, with Ed Sheeran

The two artists had previously collaborated on writing the song. love yourselfwhich Bieber released in 2015. With I Don’t Care, The two not only made clear the great duo they make up, but also the friendship that unites them.

‘Love Yourself’

STAY, with The Kid Laroy

Australian artist’s song The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber it stayed for weeks and months at number one on the world charts. In fact, in Australia, the song is already an absolute success and is placed as the second longest running number one in Australian history, tied with shape of you from Ed Sheeran.

‘Monster’, with Shawn Mendes

It was a request dreamed by the fans of the two musicians and the two Canadians did not disappoint. The song was an immediate success, especially due to its revealing content, in which the artists were honest and narrated personal experiences in the lyrics.