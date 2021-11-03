Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey in crisis? The confession

Is the marriage between superstar Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in crisis? The model let out a very intimate confession.

They are one of the most talked about couples on American showbiz: Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin they told each other during an episode of the podcast In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith for US Weekly, telling anecdotes from the past never revealed before. Particularly beautiful Hailey has revealed that there was a time in the past when their marriage was about to end.

The two have been a steady couple for some years now. They promised each other eternal love in 2018, shortly after the Canadian singer broke up with his ex Selena Gomez. Hailey was a very important figure for the singer, as it was thanks to her that he was able to overcome difficult moments in the past related to addictions and depression. Guests in the episode of the podcast, the model revealed that their marriage was not immune to difficulties and that together they went through a very dark period.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: that great moment of crisis

The model indulged in memories of the past, revealing that marriage with her partner is not always Justin Bieber it was roses and flowers. Indeed, there was not a very distant period in which things got so heavy and complicated that she didn’t think she could continue to handle that kind of situation. “I remember calling my mom crying and telling her ‘I can’t do this anymore’Hailey confessed.

It would seem that the couple’s problems had to do with a lack of trust. Very honestly, Hailey stated that during this time of severe crisis has seriously considered ending the marriage. But this was a dark time for Justin, a time when he needed her more than ever. It was then that Hailey made the decision to stay by his side, leaving behind all the insecurities and fears. “This was no time to give up on him. I would never do that to him.“