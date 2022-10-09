Justin Bieber and Kanye West’s relationship at stake

– Advertising –

Kanye West has crossed the line with Justin Bieber, and their cordial friendship is now on the line. That’s because of Ye’s recent social media feuds since his YZY show at Paris Fashion Week. He has received multiple backlash since wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt. His concept didn’t sit well with many people, but Ye makes no apologies for that.

Khloé Kardashian, the sister of his ex-wife, also hit back when he implicated the Kardashians in an effort to defend himself. The rapper claimed no one spoke when his daughter, Chicago, was hidden from him on her birthday. Khloé made that clear by debunking her claims, and the Biebers are ready to follow suit.

Kanye West and Justin Bieber’s relationship wouldn’t have been on the line if he hadn’t insulted Hailey, Justin’s wife. Ye attacked Hailey after defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Hailey Bieber did not attack Ye in her post. But the fashion designer had to hit a little below the belt for his former friend Justin to turn against him.

Justin Bieber and Kanye West’s relationship on the line after Ye’s attack on Hailey

Kanye West’s attacks on Hailey Bieber have put his relationship with Justin on the line. Ye claimed that Hailey had her nose done during her first attack. He called it “the Hailey Baldloose nose job.” Then he said to Justin, “Take your girlfriend before I get mad.” You claim to be my friend, don’t you?

By TMZ, the designer rapper then posted a 2016 photo of Hailey and Drake on a date. The post had a controversial headline that claimed Drake wore Hailey’s necklace after the date.

These attacks from Kanye West are enough to call into question his relationship with Justin Bieber. People think the rapper has gone too far, and sources close to the couple can confirm that.

Justin was always very supportive when it came to Kanye. However, this time he will distance himself and take his wife’s side.

You may need to calm his nerves so he doesn’t lose true friends.