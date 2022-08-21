Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian: What really happened between the 2 stars?

There have been long-running rumors that Justin Bieber dated Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters. But what really happened between the two stars, and is there any truth to the rumors about their romance? Here’s what we know about the relationship between the singer and the reality TV star.

(LR) Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were rumored to be dating around October 2015 after the two stars were spotted at The Nice Guy. They arrived at the West Hollywood restaurant separately but left together in Bieber’s car.

Next, the alleged pair attended Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights, where an onlooker told ET that the “Peaches” singer was “walking with his arm around Kardashian and joking with her about being scared.” Bieber commemorated the evening with a black and white photo of Kardashian on his Instagram.

The two celebrities have been spotted together multiple times, including in December 2015 when ET reported that Kardashian and Bieber were “almost inseparable” again at The Nice Guy.

Bieber addressed the dating rumors during an interview with Bert’s show. “I’m used, man. What can I say ? the singer joked (per People). When host Bert Weiss asked, “Is there anything? Bieber replied, “No, we’ll leave it at that.” »

He added, “No, no, but for real, she is awesome. I knew [the family] for years. »

And during an appearance on Ellen’s ShowKardashian smiled and blushed while insisting that she and Bieber were “just friends.”

Were they or weren’t they? Justin Bieber jokes that he was “used” by Kourtney Kardashian: https://t.co/07joBfZ2B5 pic.twitter.com/wUYrWLSFIj -E! News (@enews) January 6, 2016

In March 2015, Kourtney Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of Justin Bieber playing in a pool with his eldest son, Mason Disick, riding on his back.

The pop star has previously said he hopes to become a father at an early age. “Well, at 25 or 26, I want to see myself married or start looking for a family,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in September 2011. “I want to be a young dad. »

There have been rumors that Bieber fathered Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign. The two celebrities are thought to have been dating around the time of Reign’s conception, so some fans believe Bieber and Kardashian met during one of the reality star’s hiatus from Scott Disick. Disick fueled rumors with her negative reaction to pregnancy news on an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians.

Justin Bieber and Mason Disick play in the pool, it’s the cutest thing ever! http://t.co/OTsLaYFNNx pic.twitter.com/s4avqVWX2I — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 28, 2015

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have a 15-year age difference, but both celebs have shown they aren’t put off by an age gap.

Scott Disick, Kardashian’s partner in her longest and most documented relationship, is four years younger than the reality star. Kardashian is also 14 years older than model Younes Bendjima, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2020.

Bieber was romantically involved with Miranda Kerr, who is 11 years his senior, and Adriana Lima, who is 13 years older than the singer. So, it seems that an age gap isn’t a deciding factor for Bieber or Kardashian.

Justin Bieber’s wife reportedly rules singer can’t date Kourtney Kardashian

A post about Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber has contributed to suspicions that the pop star and Kourtney Kardashian have a romantic history.

In an article titled “8 Strict Rules Justin and Hailey Bieber Force Each Other to Follow to Keep a Strong Marriage,” Your Tango claimed that one of the Biebers’ marriage rules is that the “Sorry” singer can’t date. with Kardashians.

Hailey reportedly set the rule after getting engaged to Justin in 2018, following Kardashian’s last split with Younes Bendjima.

Justin and Hailey first met in 2016 (although they broke up before reuniting in 2018), shortly after the pop star was rumored to have hooked up with Kardashian.

“Hailey has every reason to feel threatened,” a source told Hollywood Life in August 2018. “Now that she’s [Kourtney] single, she would go after Justin again in the blink of an eye.

RELATED: Justin Bieber spent $35,000 on his pet cats – here’s why they’re controversial