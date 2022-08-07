Justin Bieber and Lebron James ignite on a goal from Eugénie Le Sommer

Lebron James and Justin Bieber were on fire for a goal by Eugenie Le Sommer that she scored a year ago in the American League, during her loan to OL Reign. The two stars shared this golazo on their social networks, with a glowing comment.

It was a goal that made the rounds on social networks a year ago, when Eugénie Le Sommer scored her very first goal in the WSL, the American women’s football league, for her arrival at OL Reign, an Olympian franchise across the Atlantic. . Images that ended up this time in the stories of Lebron James and Justin Bieber, which compliment the goal. And the Frenchwoman does not remain insensitive.

Nice reactions from Lebron James and Justin Bieber

The sequence of three dribbles at the entrance to the surface, with a small bridge, before a clear strike, indeed delighted the two American stars, who commented on this golazo in their own way. A goal scored against Racing Louisville on August 1, 2021, when Eugénie Le Sommer had just joined the United States on a one-season loan to OL Reign.

And on his story, Lebron James is ecstatic. “Amazing footwork!” comments the Lakers star by reposting a video of the action. He was quickly followed by Justin Bieber, who in turn shared the images of the Frenchman’s goal, adding: “Absolutely dirty!” Unaccustomed to relaying football content, these stories are seen as a nice surprise by the main interested party, who reacted.

“Truly an honor”

“If I had been told one day that Lebron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals,” she wrote with dreamy emojis. “Really an honor”, she concludes in English the international tricolor.