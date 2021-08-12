Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the 2021 MTV VMA nominations

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion look set to dominate the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Canadian pop star has pocketed seven nominations, including those in the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories, while the Cry Baby hitmaker follows him closely with six nominations to his credit.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon are also in contention at the event, with five nominations each.

Fighting with Justin in the Video of the Year category will be Megan and Cardi B with the song WAP, DJ Khaled with Popostar, Doja with Kiss Me More, Lil Nas X with Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Ed Sheeran and his Bad Habits and The Weeknd with Save Your Tears.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air live on MTV on September 12.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd: Save Your Tears

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doya Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open

BTS: Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP

Dua Lipa: Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Pole G

Saweetie

Push Performance of the Year

Wallows: Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko as Daisy

Saint Jhn: Gorgeous

24kGoldn: Coco

JC Stewart: Break My Heart

Lact: Sex Lies

Madison Beer: Selfish

The Kid Laroi: Without You

Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License

Girl in Red: Serotonin

Fousheé: My Slime

Jxdn: Think About Me

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP

Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa as Prisoner

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: Positions

Billie Eilish: Therefore I Am

BTS: Butter

Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo: Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes as Wonder

Taylor Swift as Willow

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: ” On Me ” (remix)

Moneybagg Yo: Said Sum

Pole G: Rapstar

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: Franchise

Best Rock

Evanescence: Use My Voice

Foo Fighters: Shame Shame

John Mayer: Last Train Home

The Killers: My Own Soul’s Warning

Kings Of Leon: The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz as Raise Vibration

Best Alternatives

Bleachers: Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals: Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons: Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: My Ex’s Best Friend

Twenty One Pilots: Shy Away

Willow ft. Travis Barker: Transparent Soul

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez as Dákiti

Billie Eilish &Rosalía: The Vas A Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: Girl Like Me

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: One Day

Karol G as Bichota

Maluma: Hawái

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: Brown Skin Girl

Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug: Go Crazy

Giveon: Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: Come Through

SZA: Good Days

Best K-pop

(G) I-DLE: Dumdi Dumdi

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: Ice Cream

BTS: Butter

Monsta X: Gambler

Seventeen: Ready to love

Twice: Alcohol-Free

Video For Good

Billie Eilish: Your Power

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

H.E.R.: Fight For You

Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z as Entrepreneur

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: Your Power – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber) – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift: Willow – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: Franchise – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: Lumberjack – Directed by: Wolf Haley