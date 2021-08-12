Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the 2021 MTV VMA nominations

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion look set to dominate the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Canadian pop star has pocketed seven nominations, including those in the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories, while the Cry Baby hitmaker follows him closely with six nominations to his credit.
Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon are also in contention at the event, with five nominations each.
Fighting with Justin in the Video of the Year category will be Megan and Cardi B with the song WAP, DJ Khaled with Popostar, Doja with Kiss Me More, Lil Nas X with Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Ed Sheeran and his Bad Habits and The Weeknd with Save Your Tears.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air live on MTV on September 12.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Video of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
The Weeknd: Save Your Tears
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doya Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open
BTS: Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP
Dua Lipa: Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Pole G
Saweetie
Push Performance of the Year
Wallows: Are You Bored Yet?
Ashnikko as Daisy
Saint Jhn: Gorgeous
24kGoldn: Coco
JC Stewart: Break My Heart
Lact: Sex Lies
Madison Beer: Selfish
The Kid Laroi: Without You
Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License
Girl in Red: Serotonin
Fousheé: My Slime
Jxdn: Think About Me
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP
Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More
Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa as Prisoner
Best Pop
Ariana Grande: Positions
Billie Eilish: Therefore I Am
BTS: Butter
Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo: Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes as Wonder
Taylor Swift as Willow
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion as WAP
Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: ” On Me ” (remix)
Moneybagg Yo: Said Sum
Pole G: Rapstar
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: Franchise
Best Rock
Evanescence: Use My Voice
Foo Fighters: Shame Shame
John Mayer: Last Train Home
The Killers: My Own Soul’s Warning
Kings Of Leon: The Bandit
Lenny Kravitz as Raise Vibration
Best Alternatives
Bleachers: Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals: Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons: Follow You
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: My Ex’s Best Friend
Twenty One Pilots: Shy Away
Willow ft. Travis Barker: Transparent Soul
Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez as Dákiti
Billie Eilish &Rosalía: The Vas A Olvidar
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: Girl Like Me
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: One Day
Karol G as Bichota
Maluma: Hawái
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: Brown Skin Girl
Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown and Young Thug: Go Crazy
Giveon: Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: Come Through
SZA: Good Days
Best K-pop
(G) I-DLE: Dumdi Dumdi
Blackpink and Selena Gomez: Ice Cream
BTS: Butter
Monsta X: Gambler
Seventeen: Ready to love
Twice: Alcohol-Free
Video For Good
Billie Eilish: Your Power
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
H.E.R.: Fight For You
Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z as Entrepreneur
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: Your Power – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber) – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift: Willow – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: Franchise – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: Lumberjack – Directed by: Wolf Haley