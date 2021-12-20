Justin Bieber and RIhanna land in the metaverse

The metaverse is getting cooler and cooler. Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes and other artists of this caliber are turning into real digital avatars. Thanks to the strengthened partnership between Universal Music Group And Genies, the technology company expert in the sector. A collaboration that, as revealed by the company itself, “will provide artists with official virtual identities for use in Web 3.0 and the changing age of the Internet“. And it’s not just our favorite pop singers who will land in the metaverse. UMG artists, in fact, will have the opportunity to release digital collectible items for the fans.

Universal Music Group: artists land in the metaverse thanks to the partnership with Genies

Pop and non-pop music fans, here’s the news for you. Tech company Genies is equipping Universal Music Group’s artists with digital identities with which they can interact with fans within the metaverse. Among them are Capitol, Def Jam, Motown, Republic and Roc Nation. In short, a group of singers, some of whom have released NFT with new albums or singles. Kendra Jae, for example, just announced a collaboration on creator Yam Karkai on a series of NFTs “which will coincide with the new music and provide collectors with early access to Kendra’s career experiences“. And that’s not all.

The 10:22 PM division recently announced the creation of KINGSHIP, the first metaverse group consisting of NFT avatars. In short, the artists of Universal Music Group land in virtual reality in all respects. “This is one of the great things about Genies. Our artists will be able to create an avatar that they can use on a growing number of metaverse platforms, creating a unique representation of themselves in the metaverse to interact with fans.“, So he declares Celine Joshua, Executive Vice President of UMG. “This is a natural progression in the digital universe where artists create experiences with their Avatars and wearable devices that resemble a video game.“.

For its part Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies, notes: “We are not bringing culture into NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Genies and UMG together are bringing the power of NFT and cryptocurrencies into the culture. The next era of the internet is about giving people more properties and capabilities“. On the other hand, transforming the artists of the music industry into digital avatars represents a gigantic opportunity for the industry of the sector. As it relates Jake Becker, Genies’ Head of Talent Relations: “The big opportunity is not just with existing fan bases, but tapping into a much wider global audience that will connect with these expressive stories and moments so much that they transform into a whole new group of superfans.“.

Landing in the metaverse, therefore, opens up a great possibility for the likes of Justin Bieber and RIhanna. But this is not only true for them, but also for the crowd of fans. The digital avatars of the artists, in fact, will allow you to interact with them in a new and different way. And this is enough to convince us that the collaboration between Genies and Unviersal Music Group is a great and successful idea.