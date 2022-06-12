Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still in contact? He sends her flowers in secret

Married for almost 4 years, Justin and Hailey Bieber no longer hide their love. But could it be that the singer is still in contact with his ex, Selena Gomez? He would have sent her flowers in secret… to the delight of Jelena fans.

They were THE fan favorite couple from 2010 to 2014. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have lived a fusional love and we also knew how to conquer the heart of their community. Unfortunately, their romance ended after four years of relationship, interspersed between several breakups. Because yes, the love between the two young singers was not always in good shape. If they renewed the link for a while in 2018, the arrival ofHailey Baldwin came a bomb. Indeed, their reunion did not last long. justin bieber then married the young blonde model, only two months after breaking up with the interpreter of Come & Get It. A marriage that has not been unanimous. The break between the two exes has long been blamed on Hailey. Even still today, four years after this story.

Since then, the couple’s fans Jelena eagerly await their return. Several Internet users have also made video montages, showing the singer’s disinterest in his beauty, in comparison with Selena Gomez, for whom he seemed to have much more tenderness. According to them, the beautiful brunette and justin bieber are true kindred spirits. Nevertheless, Hailey and Justin appear on a daily basis together and their marriage seems to be spread out over time. Rumors of pregnancy had also emerged. Separated for four years, the reunion between Justin and Selena therefore seem to be in rather bad shape. At least until a certain rumor that has emerged recently. Speculation opening up the field of possibilities between the two singers…

Justin Bieber ready to win back Selena Gomez?

A surprising revelation recently shocked the web. Justin Bieber would he be ready to win back his ex Selena Gomez? A rumor has emerged and suggests that the former lovers are still in contact. According to the “Two Months” Instagram account and a source close to Selena Gomezas revealed by our colleagues Public, the singer would have sent flowers to the singer. And this, just before the ceremony of SAG Awards in which she participated. A gesture that panicked the canvas, already rejoicing in these potential reunions. Especially since this shipment was made in secret… indeed, Hailey Bieber was in France at the time. This information would have been confirmed by the assistant of Selena Gomez, Connar Franklin. To be followed closely…