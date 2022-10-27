Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Hang Out in Beverly Hills: Photo – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





justin bieber and Shawn Mendes had a boys night out on Wednesday night! The Canadian popstars were pictured driving away from a church service on October 26 in Justin’s flashy Lamborghini Urus SUV and appeared to be in high spirits. Justin, 28, wore a gray hoodie and bright pink beanie while Shawn, 24, who was previously linked to Hailey Bieber, donned a beige knit sweater, gold necklace, and sparkly ring on her left hand. A photo of the singers from their night out can be seen below.

The hangout came as the musicians worked on their mental health before hitting the road again on tour. Justin postponed his Justice World Tour, which had shows scheduled until March 25, 2023, in early October after battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome a few months earlier. Meanwhile, the “Lost in Japan” singer canceled his Wonder: The World Tour in July. “I started this tour excited to finally be able to start playing live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to see how difficult the tour would be after this time. of absence”, he explained to his fans.

The outing proves that the two stars have come a long way since their first introductions. As fans will recall, Justin shaded Shawn slightly in 2015 when he admitted he didn’t know who Shawn Mendes was. “We haven’t met, but I guess he just doesn’t know,” Shawn recalled to BBC Radio 1 September 2015. “I’m definitely a fan, I admired him for a while, but I guess he just doesn’t know who I am. We’ll have to let him know.

Then, in June 2018, feud rumors erupted when Justin and Hailey, now 25, reunited just a month after Shawn and Hailey walked the Met Gala red carpet together. However, Shawn confirmed PEOPLE that he and Hailey were just friends at the time. “No, we weren’t making our big debut. [as a couple]. Obviously Hailey and I are friends,” he explained, “and it was really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my freshman year, so that worked out. kind of relieved the pressure a bit. … I was delighted to be able to accompany him. It’s important to note, however, that in November 2018, after Hailey and Justin rushed down the aisle, Shawn admitted his situation with the model was “more of a limbo zone” in an interview with rolling stone.

Anyway, before he found out if Justin and Hailey were an item or not, he said she shipped them as a couple. “I think it’s great,” said the Canadian ETALK about their eventual romance. “I like both of them. They’re both really great people. And even when there were rumors that Justin’s 2018 song “No Brainer” shaded him, someone close to the “Wonder” hitmaker said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was not in tune with it.

The talented stars, however, shut down any rumors of a feud in November 2020 when they first collaborated and dropped the song “Monster.” Shawn further showed that there was no bad blood between him and his fellow Canadian when he sat down with QG the following month and responded to the rumours. “Justin and I have never been enemies. Maybe we weren’t friends,” he explained. “I mean, yeah, I guess I wasn’t texting and I was like, ‘Yo, how are you today? “, But we were never enemies, absolutely, and that’s kind of something that people might have turned into somehow. And when he made the video and he was like, ‘Who is, who is Shawn Mendes?’, he said he really didn’t know who I was, and I believed him. So whatever, maybe he did and was trying to bother me anyway.

“But I mean, honestly, I really like it,” he continued. “He’s been so kind, and super kind and generous with his advice and with his energy, so he’s a good friend.” Good, you have it now!