Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie

It was when ?

In August / September 2016.

How did that happen ?

Since his relationship with Selena Gomez ended, Justin Bieber flutters. The list of his conquests is as long as your arm and here he is on display in this beautiful month of August 2016 with Sofia Richie (daughter of Lionel and little sister of Nicole). They know each other well, they frequent the same circle of friends… But this is different. And no way to hide. Neither on social media nor elsewhere. Justin, 22, gives Sofia a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her 18th birthday (which she celebrated Aug. 24). Between kisses, hugs and walks, everything is fine… Or almost.

This relationship does not appeal to everyone and in particular to Justin’s fans, who are still nostalgic for the time he was with Selena. Poor Sofia is being harassed online by the Beliebers. Justin gets angry and threatens to make his Instagram account private. And Selena can’t think of anything better than to get involved: “If you can’t stand the hate stop posting pics of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only, she comments. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you. »

The straw for the singer who ends up deleting his account (temporarily).

When and how did it end?

At the beginning of September, Sofia Richie is entitled to a portrait in Billboard. Interviewed a few weeks earlier, she talks about her ” special relationship” with Justin Bieber. ” It’s easy to talk to him and those kind of people are hard to find in Los Angeles.” rejoices the girl. But the timing is bad.

A few days later, we learn that the interpreter of Stay decided to end their relationship. That he never took her seriously: “All the girls are crazy about him, but he doesn’t want to settle down. It is practically impossible, because of his career, to envisage a lasting romantic relationship”, explains a close friend of the star.

And after ?

Justin takes advantage of his celibacy… A conquest here, a conquest there and then, in June 2018, he reconnects with an ex. Not Selena (well yes, but it was really very short) but Hailey Baldwin. And no question of wasting time: they get engaged in July and get married in September (of the same year). And four years later between the two, it’s still mad love.

After a brief romance with Brooklyn Beckham, Sofia enjoyed an incredibly long relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Not everyone saw it very favorably given their age difference (15 years) and the boy’s reputation. But they lasted three years, from May 2017 to May 2020. Then she dated Matthew Morton who acted as a “rebound guy”. She found the rare pearl in Elliot Grainge. The couple got engaged in April 2022, a year after they met. Elliot, 28, is CEO of an independent music label, 10K Projects, and himself the son of the CEO of Universal Music Group.