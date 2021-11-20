Justin Bieber and the tattoo for Selena Gomez | The truth arises

Justin Bieber has many tattoos, but the last one has sparked several theories on the web: is it for Selena Gomez?

Lions, writings, crosses, Roman numerals: the Canadian singer of tattoos Justin Bieber he really has a lot of them and they are all linked to a meaning that is very important to him. Over the years, the American pop music star has always added new designs, up to almost permanently cover the entire chest and back and neck. And right on the neck in the last period a new tattoo that fans have associated with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The two experienced one very turbulent love story for several years, always in the spotlight and at the center of gossip. They met in 2010 and still very young they started dating. After the first break in 2012, they then went through many phases of ups and downs, with her that in the end accused him of emotionally abusing her. Now Justin is married to model Hailey Baldwin and together they seem delighted, but fans of the Justin / Selena duo have noticed something strange in the her latest tattoo.

Justin Bieber, the new tattoo is for Selena Gomez?

Many of the famous artist’s tattoos Justin Bieber they are obviously linked to music, his great passion since he was a child. Others represent strong and courageous animals such as the lions, while still others are a tribute to religion. In the last period, however, the singer wore a beautiful and elegant one on the right side of the neck long-stemmed rose, which according to some fans hides the initial S.

Fans hoping for a flashback between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez there are many and some of them sometimes risk seeing symbols even where most likely there are none. As in this case. The singer’s entourage has in fact made it known that Justin’s new squad it has nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend and that it is not hidden no S inside. Did you like them as a couple?