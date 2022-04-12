Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have won an iHeartRadio Titanium Award!

Nice distinction for Justin Bieber and The Weeknd: they both received an iHeartRadio Award for more than a billion plays!

The awards are falling one after the other in the United States! After the Grammy Awards, and before the Billboard Music Awards, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd both received an iHeartRadio Titanim Award. MCETV tells you all about it!

A duo of Canadians, or a duel?

Because the ceremonies are linked in the USA. And each time, the public has the opportunity to applaud the same heads. Doja Cat, DJ Snake or Ariana Grande: lhe big stars had a very good year 2021. We therefore find them on the podium.

While, on May 15, Justin Bieber, Ye (Kanye West) and The Weeknd will attempt to win the most Billboard Music Awards possible, the two Canadians in the top three have already received a great reward this week : an iHeartRadio Titanium Award.

That’s a lot of “Awards” at the same time, indeed. But this one is one of the most prestigious awards. Because iHeart Radio stations congratulate artists who have had the best audiences of the year. And the Titanium level is incredible!

Indeed, only five songs have had this distinction this year. Save your tearsby The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X for Montero (Call Me by Your Name) or even The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for Stay.

What if Doja Cat and SZA come out on top again for Kiss me more, the price still pleases every artist. Because he means he has accumulated more than a billion listens on iHeart Radio stations in the USA. A crazy combination!

✨ ONE BILLION SPINS ✨ Congratulations to @theweeknd for having reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio stations for his song “Save Your Tears” Listen: https://t.co/Z8G8kj0vSr pic.twitter.com/ChbfkOnewG —iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 12, 2022

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber: see you on May 15

The Weeknd knew it, Save your tears will stay the most listened sound of the year 2021. But here is a new price for him… Even if he is probably waiting for the Billboard Music Awards with some impatience.

He could indeed become the artist of the evening! Even if Justin Bieber hopes to becomer the most successful artist of all time by Billboard, The Weeknd expects to spend an evening of madness. He has indeed received 17 nominations for awards in all!

Of these 17 nominations, Save your tears comes in six categories. A Canadian could therefore hide another. Because the two artists have both monopolized at some point the first place of Top Hot 100 to USA…

The evening of May 15 will give them the opportunity to compete one last time. The opportunity, too, for Justin Bieber and The Weeknd to cross paths with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s ex has indeed talked about him because of the Coachella festival.

After his divorce, the rapper is going through difficult times. He has then decided to cancel his visit…and it could be let The Weeknd replace him there ! The artists therefore meet wherever they go. And real competition is setting in.

After receiving their iHeart Radio Titanim Award, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd indeed arrive with 13 and 17 nominations… But Ye was nominated 13 times too. He therefore intends to play spoilsport in the duel that is taking place!