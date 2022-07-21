Justin Bieber announces recovery and resuming world tour

People and royalty

The singer is about to go back on stage.

A few weeks ago, Justin Bieber announced on Instagram to encounter health problems and to be suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing facial paralysis. A disease that in addition to being very disturbing can also be painful. From then on, the singer had preferred to temporarily suspend his Justice world tour for a period of six weeks.

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt, it comes from a virus that attacks the nerves of my ear and my face (…) So, for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my next shows, I don’t I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see,” he explained in a video.

But good news, Justin Bieber has just announced that he will soon return to the stage. In fact, he would have recovered today and will be able to perform his performances again from July 31, to the delight of his fans. The Belgians will still have to wait a little since the singer will not be visiting our country until 2023, on March 20 and 21 at the sporpaleis in Antwerp.