Justin Bieber announces that he has a neurological disease that paralyzes his face, he speaks

This Friday, June 10, 2022, singer Justin Bieber made an announcement to his fans. Through a video posted on social networks, the artist said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A neurological disease that results in partial facial paralysis, as specified E!News. A disease that explains the latest cancellations of the singer’s stage performances. In the video, he explains: “It’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and causing paralysis in my face. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril does not move. »

A serious illness

In this same video, Justin Bieber did not hide his concern: “It’s pretty serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down. I hope you understand and I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do”, did he declare. Faced with this disease, Justin Bieber assured his fans that he would fight: “I will get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It just takes time. We don’t know how long it will take but it will be fine. In the meantime, I will rest to get better and find his face.” A video seen more than 14 million times by his fans. Of course, the star has received many messages of support and we wish him a good recovery.

A few weeks ago, his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced to his fans that he had suffered a stroke. She had been hospitalized after suffering from a blood clot in her brain. She had to undergo a small operation to limit the risks.

