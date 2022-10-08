Justin Bieber announces that he suffers from paralysis in the face and cancels several shows

Hello everyone, […] as you can see on my face i have this syndrome called ramsay hunt explains the world star in a video published on his account followed by 240 million people.

There’s complete paralysis on this side of my face he continues, showing that he can only blink with one eye, or smile only on one side of his mouth.

So for those of you who are frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious, as you can see adds the 28-year-old singer.

Uncertain future for the tour Justice

Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform Monday and Tuesday at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, then to present several other concerts in the United States before leaving for Europe within the framework of its world tour Justice. He gave no indication of a resumption of his tour.

It had already been postponed twice because of the pandemic, and the cancellation of the concerts in Toronto has angered some admirers on social networks.

Justin Bieber was nominated in eight Grammy categories this year, but did not win any trophies. Photo: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when a flare-up affects the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.