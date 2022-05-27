Justin Bieber as a couple: who is the singer’s wife?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

At the end of 2009, the latter released his first album entitled My World, which since then has been certified platinum in the United States. This album was a worldwide success. Since then, Justin Bieber has been followed by a good number of Internet users on the media and social networks. In addition to this professional success, the singer’s fans are wondering what would happen with his love life. In the rest of this guide, you will learn more about this subject.

Who is the woman who shares her life with Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber is a young and very cute Canadian musician. With his natural beauty, he does not fail to seduce all the young women on his way. This is what justifies the diversity of his romantic relationships. With the information taken from the site mcetv.ouest-france.fr, we can understand that the American entrepreneur and model Hailey Baldwin is the first serious romantic relationship experienced by the famous singer Justin Bieber. On September 13, 2018, the two lovebirds married civilly in Manhattan. Today, they form a happy and solid couple together.

Who is Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber?

Hailey Baldwin, born November 22, 1996 in Tucson, Arizona, is an American entrepreneur and model. The latter has never been to school. She just received home lessons from her mom. Taking advantage of her beauty, Hailey Baldwin quickly got into modeling. She has been on the cover of several magazines. On the heart side, our colleagues from the parismatch.com site reveal to us that she is the woman who occupies the heart of the famous musician Justin Bieber. The two lovebirds got married in 2018 and have been living a perfect love story ever since.