Justin Bieber – Beautiful Love (Free Fire) Lyrics & Traduction

more than often
We don’t take advantage of the beauty all around us (All around us)
Oh, more than often
We take each other’s time for granted because we’re always around us, oh, yeah
Like the blue skies
We don’t appreciate the sun until it rains (Oh, we never do)
Try to see it like a child
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
A beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
Every day, we wake up, it’s a blessin’, yeah
Consider everything we do a new beginnin’, a chance to start over
And Lord knows we ain’t perfect, that’s far from our usual
The journey is more than worth it, I hope this feeling’s mutual
A beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are, yeah
Your heart is great, yeah
My heart is yours
Wouldn’t have it any other way
It’s what we’re made for
A beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
Like the blue skies
We don’t appreciate the sun until it rains (Oh, we never do)
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
A beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are, yeah
Your heart is great, yeah
My heart is yours
Wouldn’t have it any other way
It’s what we’re made for
A beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love
Love, that’s who you are
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
A beautiful, beautiful love
It’s who you are, hey, woah
(All, all, all around us)
Very often
We do not take advantage of the beauty that surrounds us
Oh more than often
We take each other’s time for granted ’cause we’re still together, oh yeah
Like the blue sky
We appreciate the sun only when it rains (oh never)
Try to see things like a child
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
That’s what you are
What a beautiful love, love, love
That’s what you are
Every wake up is a blessing, yeah
Consider everything we do as
A new start
A chance to start over
And God knows we’re not perfect
Far from there
I hope you feel the same
A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
That’s what you are
What a beautiful love, love, love
That’s what you are
You got a heart of gold, yeah
My heart is yours
I wouldn’t want it any other way
We were made for this
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
That’s what we are
Beautiful love is what we are, yeah
Like the blue sky
Try to see things like a child
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
It’s who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
It’s who you are, yeah
You got a heart of gold, yeah
My heart is yours
I wouldn’t want it any other way
We were made for this
What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love
That’s what we are
Beautiful love is what we are, yeah
Hey, hey, hey hey hey
A beautiful, beautiful love
That’s what you are, hey, whoa
