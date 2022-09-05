Justin Bieber – Beautiful Love (Free Fire) Lyrics & Traduction

The Beautiful Love (Free Fire) translation by Justin Bieber is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

more than often

We don’t take advantage of the beauty all around us (All around us)

Oh, more than often

We take each other’s time for granted because we’re always around us, oh, yeah

Like the blue skies



We don’t appreciate the sun until it rains (Oh, we never do)



Try to see it like a child



Oh, the innocence in everything we do A beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are Every day, we wake up, it’s a blessin’, yeah

Consider everything we do a new beginnin’, a chance to start over

And Lord knows we ain’t perfect, that’s far from our usual

The journey is more than worth it, I hope this feeling’s mutual

A beautiful, beautiful love, love



Love, that’s who you are



What a beautiful, beautiful love, love



Love, that’s who you are, yeah Your heart is great, yeah

My heart is yours

Wouldn’t have it any other way

It’s what we’re made for A beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are Like the blue skies

We don’t appreciate the sun until it rains (Oh, we never do)





Oh, the innocence in everything we do Try to see it like a childOh, the innocence in everything we do A beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are, yeah Your heart is great, yeah

My heart is yours

Wouldn’t have it any other way

It’s what we’re made for A beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love, love

Love, that’s who you are

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

A beautiful, beautiful love

It’s who you are, hey, woah

(All, all, all around us)

Beautiful Love (Free Fire) lyrics by Justin Bieber

Very often

We do not take advantage of the beauty that surrounds us

Oh more than often

We take each other’s time for granted ’cause we’re still together, oh yeah

Like the blue sky



We appreciate the sun only when it rains (oh never)



Try to see things like a child



Oh, the innocence in everything we do A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

That’s what you are

What a beautiful love, love, love

That’s what you are Every wake up is a blessing, yeah

Consider everything we do as

A new start

A chance to start over

And God knows we’re not perfect

Far from there





I hope you feel the same The trip is worth itI hope you feel the same A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

That’s what you are

What a beautiful love, love, love

That’s what you are You got a heart of gold, yeah

My heart is yours

I wouldn’t want it any other way

We were made for this What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

That’s what we are

Beautiful love is what we are, yeah Like the blue sky





Try to see things like a child



Oh, the innocence in everything we do We appreciate the sun only when it rains (oh never)Try to see things like a childOh, the innocence in everything we do A beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

It’s who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

It’s who you are, yeah You got a heart of gold, yeah

My heart is yours

I wouldn’t want it any other way

We were made for this What a beautiful, beautiful love, love, love

That’s what we are

Beautiful love is what we are, yeah



Hey, hey, hey hey hey

A beautiful, beautiful love

That’s what you are, hey, whoa

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics licensing agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)