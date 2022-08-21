Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid: these stars with chronic illnesses!

Some stars like Justin Bieber have suffered from illnesses for years. Find out which celebrities are suffering from pathologies!

Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian… All these stars have one thing in common. All of them suffer from chronic illnesses. And their life because of this is sometimes complicated. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber and other stars with health issues

Wealth and fame necessarily bring happiness. What about when life is sometimes marred by illness? Indeed, some stars that we know well suffer from health problems, which are sometimes hard to manage.

Recently, it was Justin Bieber who thus revealed to be suffering from paralysis. The Canadian singer indeed suffers froma rare syndrome called Ramsay Hunt. This one caused him rather impressive facial discomfort.

Fortunately for the interpreter of “Peaches”, everything seems to have since returned to normal. But this is not the only disease from which the Canadian singer suffers.

Two years ago, Hailey Baldwin’s darling also revealed have Lyme disease. This most often occurs after being bitten by a tick. Difficult to treat, it causes, among other things, memory and concentration problems.

The music star isn’t the only one with the disease, however. Other celebrities that everyone knows also suffer from more or less serious health problems.

This is for example the case for Kim Kardashian. The influencer has indeed revealed that she regularly suffers from psoriasis. It is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin. This is most often manifested by red patches with scales.

His ex Kanye West is also not left out. The rapper was diagnosed a few years ago as bipolar. It is a mood disorder from which Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jim Carrey also suffer.

These other sick celebrities

It’s hard to imagine seeing her that the sublime Gigi Hadid has health issues. And yet, Bella’s sister has Hashimoto’s disease. Chronic autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid.

To return to Justin Bieber, we remember that his wife Hailey also experienced a difficult episode in her life. The beauty has indeed had a stroke in the spring, fortunately not serious.

His uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, suffers meanwhile, just like Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid, from Lyme disease. An amazing coincidence!

She too is experiencing a form of paralysis. Angelina Jolie has Bell’s palsy. Which tends to make her face sag. Stranger still is the illness of her ex, Brad Pitt.

American actor is indeed affected by prosopagnosi. A very curious word which actually means that the star has a hard time recognizing faces.

It sometimes happens that the disease of certain stars is so disabling, that it forces them to end their career. This is the case for Bruce Willis. The Die Hard actor ended his projects due to his communication disorder called “aphasia”.