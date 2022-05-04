Justin Bieber blacklisted by Ferrari!

Ferrari has just announced the prohibition for Justin Bieber to obtain a car with a prancing horse.

There’s got to be a reason the singer is on this list. Indeed, you should know that Ferrari has a code of ethics to which the brand is very attached, more than money. It is not enough to pay a fortune to drive this car.

Justin Bieber had bought a Ferrari 458 Italia. He parked it, but forgot where. It took 15 days for it to be found by a member of its staff. After this misadventure, the rapper decides to share it on the networks and not to take it seriously.

The prancing horse brand did not like this “game”. In addition to this lack of respect towards Ferrari, there is another behavior that has displeased the brand.

Justin Bieber had his Italian sports car repainted from white to electric blue, also changing the color of certain elements and components. However, in Ferrari’s ethics clause, owners are not allowed to modify the aesthetics of the car.

Alfa Romeo GTV back soon

Justin Bieber is not the first to be blacklisted by the brand. Nicolas Cage is banned from buying for wasting all his money. This is also the case of 50 Cent who openly criticized the brand. While Floyd Mayweather had bought a Ferrari only for the purpose of advertising on social networks. He is now banned from Ferrari.

Behaviors that go against Ferrari’s code of ethics. Another proof that with money, you can’t buy everything.