Justin Bieber celebrates Kanye West’s birthday on Instagram!

This June 8, 2022, Kanye West celebrated his 45th birthday. For the occasion, his friend Justin Bieber did not fail to pay tribute to him.

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are longtime friends. Thus, Justin Bieber has not forgotten to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his friend. He paid him a touching tribute on social networks. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kanye West and Justin Bieber: a friendship that is not new

It’s no longer a secret that Kanye West and Justin Bieber have known each other for a while now. And for proof, Justin Bieber has always been there when the rapper had his bipolar crises.

Indeed, fans remember the disturbing series of tweets Kanye West made in July 2020. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband was at his lowest and his illness was eating him away more and more.

Thus, the interpreter of “Sorry” didn’t hesitate for a second. Justin Bieber took the first plane and has visited his friend in Wyoming to support him. That’s a real friend!

On the other hand, if these two support each other in difficult times, they are not not the last to party either. Yes, they have been seen several times in the evening both.

Hailey Bieber’s husband even posted a photo on Instagram ofone of his wild evenings with Kanye West. One thing is certain, there is a real friendship that has been created between the two. So much so that they make declarations on Instagram for their birthdays. MCE TV tells you more!

A beautiful token of affection

As a tribute to their friendship, Justin Bieber then wanted to celebrate Kanye West’s birthday. On Instagram, the interpreter of sorry dedicated a post to him, accompanied by a nice message.

“Your art moved me like no one else has. Your tastes and style have helped shape the artist I am today. Thank you for inspiring me to have confidence in the things I want to create…” first explains Justin Bieber.

“Thank you for your public worship of Jesus and what he means to you. No one will ever know what it’s been like to be Kanye West, the barriers you’ve broken as a black man in multiple industries that I’ll never understand, the struggles and pressures to be the leader you are, but you are a leader among leaders”he adds.

“I am honored to know you and to call you a friend”, concludes Justin Bieber. This touching message therefore testifies to a beautiful friendship between the two artists.

Indeed, the 1er last March, Kanye West had no hesitation in celebrating Justin Bieber’s birthday. For the 28 years of the Canadian, he had posted a screenshot of a video exchange on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday.

His companion Hailey Bieber also wanted to leave him a note. ” happy birthday my baby, says the young woman in the caption of the post. There are many amazing and beautiful things in this life, but the most beautiful part is that I have to live it with you. I love you… 28 years old. »