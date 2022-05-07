Justin Bieber collaborated with John Mayer for his next album!

Justin Bieber has chosen to collaborate with John Mayer for the creation of his next album. A news that should delight his fans.

Good news for Justin Bieber fans. Indeed, it seems that the artist has made the decision to collaborate with another musician for his next album. John Mayer will therefore have the chance to participate in the singer’s new project. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber more fulfilled than ever

There are always so many of you to follow the news surrounding Justin Bieber. And for good reason ! The Canadian singer is more active than ever.

On social networks, he likes to share his many projects. To the delight of his community. Followed by more than 234 million fans, he recently announced the arrival of a brand new album.

A news that has not gone unnoticed. Eh yes ! The admirers of Justin Bieber will soon have the chance to listen, again, to the sweet voice of the artist.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer before the release of this last disc. In the meantime, his followers can follow his news on Instagram.

And the least we can say is that the interpreter of the title “Peaches” is having a field day. Between photos, videos and other stories, he does not hesitate for a single second to share his daily life.

Addicted to music, he also likes to display his life as a couple. No offense to the haters, Justin Bieber is happier than ever in the arms of Hailey Baldwin.

Recently, the star also claimed to be inspired by his wife to write his songs. Eh yes ! Hailey is Justin’s muse. ” Love is kind of like the foundation of life and is the foundation of my music”.

This is what the artist explained in an interview for Pandora NOW on SiriusXM. And to add: “It is important for me that I sing first what I live. I was talking to Hailey [Bieber] this morning. It’s as if she was my priority before anything else. So being on the same page with her is the main thing. » MCE TV tells you more about Justin Bieber.

A new album in collaboration with John Mayer

You will therefore have understood, in love as in the studio, everything is fine for the best for Justin Bieber. Moreover, his next album already promises to be epic.

And this, for the simple and good reason that the singer made the decision to work in collaboration with John Mayer for the development of this new project.

During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Hailey Baldwin’s husband said: ” It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really, really excited. I have a lot of cool features and yes, it should drop shortly. »

For the moment, no date is planned, but Justin Bieber still wanted to give an overview of this collab. “John gave me a bad guitar solo. I was working on a song at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood when he asked if he could come in.

And to continue as follows: ” He played a guitar solo and it was mind blowing to see him put his gift to work, like that! It’s on a whole new level, it’s crazy! » One thing is certain is that Justin Bieber and John Mayer risks offering us a golden album!