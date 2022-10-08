Justin Bieber cuts ties with Kanye West after his criticism!

Justin Bieber is very angry with Kanye West. He therefore decided to cut ties with him after his last attacks!

It is indeed the end of a friendship between Justin Bieber and Kanye West. The darling of Hailey Bieber has cut ties with him after new criticism on social networks. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kanye West has fewer and fewer friends

Rapper Ye continues to cause controversy. He was talked about during Paris Fashion Week. And for good reason ! He showcased his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt design. A lack of respect for Vogue journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson:

“The t-shirts this man designs, produces and shares with the world are pure violence.” Very quickly, Kanye West started backpack like Gigi Hadid. So she sent a message:

“You wish you had a percentage of his intellect. If any of your shit has any interest, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your parade should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You are a bully and a joke. »

During an interview for the MyCanal channel, he explained this choice of inscription on the t-shirts: “I saw white people wearing t-shirts that said ‘Black Lives Matter’. As if they were doing me a real favor by wearing a t-shirt reminding me that my life mattered, as if I didn’t already know it. »

Before continuing: “So I thought I’d return the favor.” So white people know that their lives matter too…. People want to shut me up when I say things they don’t agree with.

Beyond this scandal, Khloé Kardashian also distanced herself from him because of his about his sister Kim Kardashian. Decidedly, many people move away from him! Not to mention brands like Adidas or Gap.

REPORT: Justin Bieber ends friendship with Kanye West after Ye called his wife “nose job Hailey Baldloose”https://t.co/3xFGDmO6Bl —XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 8, 2022

Justin Bieber cuts ties with Ye

Singer Justin Bieber also plans to move away from Kanye West. And for good reason ! He did not appreciate the rapper’s attacks on his wife Hailey.

Indeed, the latter supported the words of the editor-in-chief of Vogue Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to love you and to work with you is an honor. »

“The nicest, the most talented, the funniest and the most chic. » Hailey Bieber didn’t name Kanye West in her post. Yet he felt targeted. They are therefore mocked the model’s physique.

He then accuses her of having undergone plastic surgery.“They want Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldloose to rally around Corey Gamble-level anti-fashion industry.”

He then shared a screenshot of an article from 2016 that talked about a rumored relationship between Hailey and Drake. Too much is too much for Justin Bieber who therefore decided to cut ties with him.

However, their friendship goes back yearss. They even hugged in November 2021 during a spiritual gathering. But that will no longer exist!