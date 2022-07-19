Justin Bieber dares excess in XXL suit and platform Crocs at the Grammy Awards

Accompanied by his wife, the Canadian musician played on the volumes on the red carpet of the American ceremony.

“More is more”, could we deduce from this stylistic choice with extravagant proportions. Justin Bieber followed the adage to the letter to go, with his wife Hailey Bieber, to the Grammy Awards 2022 ceremony. largest categories on this evening, donned the colors of the Italian house, from the hat to the Crocs. Jacket with oversized shoulders inspired by the 90s, immaculate white marcel, and “baggy” effect pants with a chain… The outfit of the interpreter of Peaches was placed under the sign of the XXXL. Same crazy proportions for his black platform shoes: Justin Bieber dared the “HardCrocs”, imagined in collaboration with Balenciaga, to walk the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. The only strong touch of color: a fuchsia pink beanie, the singer’s signature accessory, was added to this composition.

In an XXXL suit and “Hard Crocs” sandals, Justin Bieber revives the 90s-inspired suit at the Grammy Awards (Las Vegas, April 3.) Abaca

Shared changing room

Justin Bieber seems to have been inspired by his wife’s style during this 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. A great aficionado of XXL suit trouser sets, Hailey Bieber must surely have been delighted to see her husband become her male double for an evening. Proof being that women are not the only ones to borrow their husband’s jackets.