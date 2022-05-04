Justin Bieber depressed about his marriage? His shock confidences

By Julien H.



– Published on May 04, 2022 at 22:59

During a new interview, Justin Bieber returned to his marriages and his inner demons. A confidence as surprising as it is touching.

In the Ebro Show, in the United States, the guest is almost talking with a cool uncle. So much so that together they access a rather unique level of intimacy. For the May 2 episode, Justin Bieber was the guest and he totally opened up in this interview, spilling precious details about his private life.

At first glance, the Canadian superstar has everything to smile about: a new single Honest at the top of the charts, a marriage since 2018 with Hailey Baldwin and a major world tour, Justice. Between two rounds of the stadium, here he is making the rounds of his 28 springs. Its summits as its abysses. An unexpected introspection for the generational author of Baby.

Marriage = depression?

” I mean, I remember when I first got married, I had a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to solve all my problems and it’s not,” he confides to Ebro Darden. ” I thought, ‘You are a bit of a hypocritical man. For example, you want your wife to do something that you don’t do.’ Sometimes it’s hard to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person you thought you were.’ And, you know, it’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances. »

Bieber tempers the abyss of dark thoughts by talking about his faith. ” I’ve been very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me not be so hard on myself”. Who said that the road to success was not a way of the cross…