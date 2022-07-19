Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

A long-standing loyalty. Bailiff share an update on justin bieber after his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome – and thanking those who stuck by his friend.

“He’s doing great,” Usher, 43, said. in addition during an interview published on Sunday July 17. his fans and his family.

The Voice alum, who recently vacationed with the 28-year-old “Sorry” artist and his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), went on to praise the Canadian native’s career path over the past decade. “[Justin] obviously made the world travel. I’m glad I was at the start of, and I’m still a part of [his journey] to this day, as a friend,” he said at the time.

The Texas native and Grammy Award winner have been musically linked since 2009, collaborating on songs such as 2009’s “First Dance”, 2010’s “Somebody to Love (Remix)” and 2021’s “Peaches (Remix)”.

“As an artist, I think we’re all going to go through things that people won’t necessarily understand,” Yeah! the singer explained to the outlet, adding that the life of an artist “comes with a lot of pressure.”

In June, Justin, who has battled Lyme disease for years, was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes temporary paralysis of the face. At the time, the “Love Yourself” crooner was in full Justice World Tour and forced to suspend the rest of his US performances.

“It’s pretty bad as you can see,” the ‘Baby’ singer said in an Instagram video at the time, showing how his ability to blink and move other parts of his face was affected. . “I wish that weren’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me that I have to slow down.

An insider said exclusively We Weekly later that month, Justin “works with a team of top specialists and takes their advice to the letter.” Along with “doing facial exercises” and “resting and relaxing as much as possible,” the dancer relied on his faith to guide him.

“[He] have every confidence that this will eventually resolve itself, but of course it is a stressful situation to deal with and a difficult time for both [him and Hailey] right now,” the source explained. “The last thing he wanted was to postpone the concerts.”

The insider added that Hailey, 25, has been an “absolute rock” for the dancer, revealing that “she’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family.”

The model, for her part, had her own health scare in March after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms”. Following a hospital stay, the socialite revealed via Instagram Story that she had “suffered from a tiny little blood clot in my brain which caused a little lack of oxygen, but my body passed on my own and I fully recovered in a few hours”. ”

