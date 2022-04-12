At Vespa, we definitely love collaborations. After special editions produced in partnership with Armani, Sean Wotherspoon or Dior, the latest creation highlights the designer talents of one of the most influential artists on the planet, Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Announced in December, the collaboration did not take long to materialize. Only a few weeks later, Vespa unveils the Justin Bieber X Vespa. A monochrome edition of the Vespa Sprint, refined, which the singer wanted to be inspiring and unique.

Justin Bieber dresses up the Vespa Sprint

Entirely white, from the end of the mirrors to the rims, the Vespa Sprint nevertheless reveals flames subtly drawn on the rear fairing of the Italian scooter by the Canadian artist.

Dressed up for the summer by the star, the Justin Bieber-style Vespa Sprint is however completely identical to the standard version in terms of mechanics and equipment, the exclusivity only concerning the dressing of the scooter.

The Justin Bieber limited series of the Vespa Sprint will soon be available in 50 and 125 cc versions. In addition to the scooter, there are several accessories: a bag, gloves and a helmet featuring the color and graphics of the two-wheeler. Pre-orders will be open from April 20, however, the Justin Bieber X Vespa does not yet have an official price.