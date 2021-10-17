“Justin Bieber emotionally abused me.” The revelations of Selena Gomez

The love story between Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez it ended two years ago. He has moved on with his life, secretly marrying model Hailey Baldwin, she is still facing the pain of a breakup she just can’t digest. In addition to this, Selena Gomez had to deal with a serious illness (she has lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant) and tried to put the pieces of her life in order. He is single but seems to be happy to be. The music was a cure-all, a way to tell his doubts and all his thoughts. And the release of “Rare”, his new studio album, is the clearest proof of everything he has had to undergo in the last two years.

Selena Gomez’s album is as strong as a punch in the stomach, because even if she doesn’t quote her ex’s name, the artist talks about the emotional violence she suffered from Bieber. “Rare” is like a diary, in which Gomez has combined thoughts and words from a long period of life. And it also confirms this in a recent one interview which he released on National Public Radio, where as a guest he presented his latest record. The push and pull with Justin Bieber inspired most of the tracks contained. “This for me wants to be a rebirth album – says Selena Gomez – I have no resentment towards him. I have only tried to face my demons, because I have understood that it is very dangerous to be the victim of psychological violence. And now I want to scream. to the world how difficult it can be to overcome such violence “.

And it is right in the text of “Love you to Love Me” that Gomez faces all the pain of a burning loss. “It’s something I realized as I became an adult. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life feeling sorry for myself. I’m proud to say that I was strong enough to find my way and fight the pain I had inside – and she adds -. accepted everything that happened. It’s not a hate song, I sang what I felt like king. I had good times and bad times, like all love stories. “

Selena’s words are still addressed to her ex. He also confirmed this in an instagram post when he presented the cover of his album.