News

“Justin Bieber emotionally abused me.” The revelations of Selena Gomez

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The love story between Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez it ended two years ago. He has moved on with his life, secretly marrying model Hailey Baldwin, she is still facing the pain of a breakup she just can’t digest. In addition to this, Selena Gomez had to deal with a serious illness (she has lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant) and tried to put the pieces of her life in order. He is single but seems to be happy to be. The music was a cure-all, a way to tell his doubts and all his thoughts. And the release of “Rare”, his new studio album, is the clearest proof of everything he has had to undergo in the last two years.

Selena Gomez’s album is as strong as a punch in the stomach, because even if she doesn’t quote her ex’s name, the artist talks about the emotional violence she suffered from Bieber. “Rare” is like a diary, in which Gomez has combined thoughts and words from a long period of life. And it also confirms this in a recent one interview which he released on National Public Radio, where as a guest he presented his latest record. The push and pull with Justin Bieber inspired most of the tracks contained. “This for me wants to be a rebirth album – says Selena Gomez – I have no resentment towards him. I have only tried to face my demons, because I have understood that it is very dangerous to be the victim of psychological violence. And now I want to scream. to the world how difficult it can be to overcome such violence “.

And it is right in the text of “Love you to Love Me” that Gomez faces all the pain of a burning loss. “It’s something I realized as I became an adult. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life feeling sorry for myself. I’m proud to say that I was strong enough to find my way and fight the pain I had inside – and she adds -. accepted everything that happened. It’s not a hate song, I sang what I felt like king. I had good times and bad times, like all love stories. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Selena’s words are still addressed to her ex. He also confirmed this in an instagram post when he presented the cover of his album.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
773
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
640
News

Cinema, all films out in October
603
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
549
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
489
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
429
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
412
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
390
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
340
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top