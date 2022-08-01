Justin Bieber finally resumes his tour and makes Hailey Bieber proud!

After more than two months of forced stop, Justin Bieber was able to resume his tour during a date in Italy. Something to make Hailey Bieber proud.

More than two months after the diagnosis of his Ramsey Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber was able to find the scene. What cause the pride of his darling Hailey Bieber. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Complicated last months

For several months, Justin Bieber is not in the best period of his life. Diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome, he suffered from facial paralysis.

These health concerns forced him to put his world tour on hold. The fans therefore worried about their idol. He then insisted on reassure your community.

” Each day, I’m a little better and despite all the discomfort, I found comfort in the one who conceived me and knows me. It reminded me that he knows everything about me”, he explained in an Instagram story. A way of explaining that God was with him in this ordeal.

Same his mentor Usher had stepped up to give news of Justin Bieber. “I think whatever he’s going through right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support of his fans and his family.”he announced.

If Justin Bieber went through a complicated period, he was therefore able to count on the support of his friends and family. Which may have allowed him to turn the page and take his troubles patiently.

Because Justin Bieber is now back. Indeed, the interpreter of Baby is back on stage for a concert in Italy. What cause the pride of his wife Hailey Bieber. MCE TV tells you more!

Justin Bieber returns to the stage

Justin Bieber fans must be thrilled. Indeed, their favorite singer has just returned to the stage after two months of forced break.

It is therefore returned during the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy this Sunday, July 31. On social networks, Justin Bieber wanted to celebrate this small event.

“I love you guys and I’ve missed you”, he wrote on Instagram after the show. He also posted some photos.

A few days before the concert, Justin Bieber had announced that he could take his place. He did not lie by delivering a show of madness to the thousands of spectators present. He took over his greatest hits with an energy of which he alone has the secret.

What to make very proud his girlfriend Hailey Bieber. The latter did not hesitate to share some excerpts from the concert from the backstage. “UOne thing I’m sure of is you can’t hold this guy down.”wrote Hailey Bieber in an Instagram story.

Justin Bieber can therefore count on the support of his fans and his partner. Something to give him strength to start his life again. Justice World Tour.

Indeed, Justin Bieber will perform in South America, South Africa, the Middle East or Asia by the end of 2022.

From 2023, he will attack the European part of his tour, with in particular two dates in Bercy March 6 and 7.