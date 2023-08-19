Sports

Justin Bieber fires his manager after working with him for 16 years

Recently, the famous Canadian singer, Justin Biberbecame headline news of many media and news pages around the world when he made public the news that he is definitely separating from his manager scooter BraunAnd many people from his work team.

According to sources close to him, he has announced this in front of the media. Paknews Neither the singer nor his manager has contacted anyone for the past few months. The legendary duo has worked for 16 years since the 26-year-old singer made his artistic debut 2007, Justin Bieber was just a young boy of 13 when Braun recognized all his talent and decided to become his manager, and soon made him a manager. world class star,

Justin Bieber Decided To Make This Change In The Environment Because He’s Trying To Make It Happen Cleaning Of his life in general, so he is looking for a new management. According to the medium above, he is looking for a change after going through a serious health complication and after that he and his wife Hailey Bieber decided to start with their changes, starting with parting ways with their agency. . CAA and even with the dismissal of his lawyer Aaron Rosenberg,

All his fans hope it’s great change of winds For Justin Bieber, it ends in a positive way for him and what he’s trying to find with his life, maybe he wants to be sober or something more in line with maturity Who is currently 26 years old.

