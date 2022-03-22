Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather and Nicolas Cage, in the blacklist of Ferrari

There are different reports on the attitudes that ferrari He does not spare the owners of his firm’s cars and it seems that the Italian automaker wants its vehicles to be an object of worship and that they be treated with the respect that a work of art would deserve and, perhaps, they have good reasons to expect this.

Ferrari does not like that “plug in” or “customize” their cars and for these reasons, in addition to Justin Bieberthe names of the model appear on the brand’s blacklist blac chyna and the DJ and producer of electronic music, deadmau5.

Justin had his car painted neon blue. Rob Kardashian’s ex-partner “wrapped” his Ferrari with a pink cover and Deadmau5 decorated his, inside and out, with designs of the famous Nyan Cat, a cat inside a pop-tart that leaves a trail of rainbows and has become a viral gif image for several years.

Nicolas Cage stopped by the police in his Ferrari

(The Grosby Group)



Delinquent clients and those with financial problems are also a headache for Ferrari and that is why the automaker cannot even see in paint rapper Tyga and actor Nicolas Cage.

The former acquired his Ferraris through leasing and he stopped paying the monthly payments, so it is reported that two of his units were seized and he was even sued by the automaker. For its part, Nicolas Cage squandered his Ferrari collection facing financial problems that were about to bankrupt him and this was to the complete displeasure of Ferrari.