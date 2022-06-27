Justin Bieber: forced to cut short his vacation urgently, his state of health worries

Recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disease, Justin Bieber was forced to cut short his vacation urgently, and return to Los Angeles on Monday June 27, 2022, as revealed by TMZ.

Emblematic face of the international music scene for many years now, justin bieber shocked his fans by revealing to have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disease. After spending time with his partner Hailey Baldwin on a private island in the Bahamas, the musician was forced to cut short his vacation to return to Los Angeles on Monday June 27, 2022, as reported by the American media. TMZ. The artist was seen disembarking from a private plane with his wife. The couple then returned home after having dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

At present, Justin Bieber receives the best medical care to treat his illness. The singer seems optimistic about his recovery, after which he plans to hit the road again to perform for audiences overseas. As a reminder, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles. This usually occurs when a flare-up hits the facial nerve near an ear. This disease can lead to facial paralysis, as it did for Justin Bieberbut also loss of hearing in some cases, even tinnitus, vertigo, nausea, and vomiting.

Justin Bieber: people with the same syndrome as him usually recover completely

Asked by the site Canadian NewsDr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician, said he was “very unusual“that a person of Justin Bieber’s age is affected by this syndrome, thus raising certain concerns about the state of health of the singer. “Usually it affects people with compromised immune systems and the elderly“, underlined the health professional. In the most serious cases, “some people never regain full control of the affected part of their face“, clarified the doctor. However, Dr. Kashif Pirzada also added that the majority of people with this disease recover completely.