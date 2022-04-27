Justin Bieber funnier than ever in his new music video “I Feel Funny”!

Justin Bieber has just released a short clip for his brand new track “I Feel Funny”. Images are by Cole Bennett.

i feel funny only lasts 1’26. However, this leaves time for fans to have a good laugh. Yes, Justin Bieber is hilarious in his music video. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber goes crazy in the music video i feel funny

It’s been a while since Justin Bieber released anything. But it was worth the wait. Just 4 hours ago the singer uploaded the clip of his brand new title: i feel funny.

And this piece is aptly named. Indeed, on the images, the young man is having fun like a little crazy. An orange hood on the head, we discover a smiling and dancing Justin Bieber.

When we say “dance”, we mean that he likes to do a “tight glued” with the hose of an electrical appliance. You were warned. After watching i feel funnyyou will never see Justin Bieber the same way again!

Later in the video, Justin Bieber is joined by Don Toliver. This is likely to please the biggest fans. In fact, they had a lot appreciated their collaboration on don’t go.

Remember, this is a love song. The two singers, through their verses, try to hold the loved one. If you don’t believe us, please take a look right here. MCE TV tells you more, later in this article.

How was born the clip of I Feel Funny?

We don’t know about you, but Internet users, in any case, very much enjoyed seeing Justin Bieber and Don Toliver in such good shape, in the clip i feel funny.

“Justin Bieber doesn’t know it but he makes everyone’s day funnier. »commented one of them. ” It was funny and cute at the same time. »also outbid a second.

But internet users were lucky. Indeed, this project was not planned at all. Cole Bennett, who shot the footage, give further explanation on this subject.

“One day Justin texted me about this song. And he was like, ‘Should we do a visual for that? Song directly in Top 1. “. We joked about making a video for it, but we never did. »he says.

“A few weeks later, we were doing a pickup day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest). »he continues.

“We had a little time to go from one scene to another. So I went to his trailer and said, “Do you remember that song you sent me? let’s turn a video on my phone ! », he concludes. And that’s how the clip was born. It’s funny, don’t you think?

As for Honest (another title mentioned by Cole Bennet), it should be out soon. Indeed, at the end of i feel funnyit is written : “Justin Bieber feat Don Toliver. Honest coming very very soon”. To be continued.

Photo Credit: Ruymen Jim/UPI/ABACA