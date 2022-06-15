Justin Bieber gives an update on his facial paralysis

Justin Bieber explains his medical condition 1:18

(CNN) — Justin Bieber shared a faith-filled update on the rare medical condition that resulted in paralysis on one side of his face.

The “Yummy” singer posted a statement about his continued recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome on the Instagram stories section, the Instastories, of his verified Instagram account on Monday.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” she wrote. “Each day has gotten better and through all the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Bieber has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith, writing in his statement, “I remember he knows me completely.”

“He knows the darkest parts of me that I don’t want anyone to know and constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” ​​the statement continued. “This perspective has given me peace during this horrible storm that I am facing.”

Bieber revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with the rare neurological syndrome, which is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.

Celebrities call for Bieber’s recovery 1:15

In a video he posted, he showed how one side of his face couldn’t move as a result and explained that the diagnosis is the reason he’s canceled some concerts and plans to take a break from touring while he recovers.

He ended his Monday statement by writing: “I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”