Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for First Show Since Facial Paralysis: Watch

Image credit: LESE / BACKGRID

justin bieber proved the ultimate showman as he returned to the stage as soon as he recovered from his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused the pop star’s facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed Budapest audiences on Friday August 12 during one of his first performances returning to his tour as he had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis. Shirtless and wearing a baseball cap and shorts, Justin looked great! Watch the video below!

The global superstar not only has fan support to help him get back on stage, but his wife Hailey Bieber also has his back! The model shared an encouraging message after her husband revealed he was suffering from the disease. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to his Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding, “I love you baby.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker explained how the right side of his face was unable to move. “Obviously, as you can probably tell from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it’s because of this virus which attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused the paralysis of my face,” he said.

The diagnosis was the reason Justin once again had to cancel a leg of his tour while he recovered. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking time off, insisting he will focus on his health to get back to playing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help with recovery, although it is unclear how long this will take. According to Mayo ClinicSymptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome may be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

Trending items right now trendy now Justin Sylvester apparently pushes Jenna Bush Hager after she got too close on ‘Today’: Watch Tyler Baltierra Reveals Ripped Figure After Losing 24 Pounds in 5 Months: Before and After Photos Margot Robbie Wears Tiny Yellow Bikini While Sailing With Husband and Rami Malek: Pics

In a follow up to his diagnosis video, Justin shared a heartbreaking message on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Eating has become increasingly difficult which has been extremely frustrating please pray for me . The superstar added a heartbreaking emoji to the post.

Looks like he has the issue under control now, as the crowd on day three of Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary certainly approved of his performance. The Budapest show comes nearly two months after its Justice Tour show opened in Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, May 14, with a moment of silence for the victims of the gun massacre that happened hours before. at a local grocery store.