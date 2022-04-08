Justin Bieber: Hailey explains why she quit modeling!

In an interview with the magazine “Allure”, the wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin explained why she had stopped modeling!

Several years ago, Hailey Baldwin managed to get known through her modeling career. As a reminder, Justin Bieber’s wife paraded for Versace, Off-White, Dolce & Gabbana or Tommy Hilfiger.

Why did Justin Bieber’s sweetheart quit modeling?

Hailey Baldwin walked for major brands alongside . But also with Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid. On the other hand, Justin Bieber’s wife has made a very big decision about her career.

Hailey Baldwin has decided to quit modeling. And it is because of a casting director that the darling of Justin Bieber made this decision. In an interview with the magazine “Allure”, she gave several info.

The young woman explained: “I had a very bad experience with a casting director who was very influential. He said something to my agent that came to shake my confidence regarding my appearances on the podiums. .

She then revealed: ” Je ne voulais PAS: I did not want to not feel bad in this universe. While I’m comfortable in the rest of my life. So why should I have to feel bad? » .

It is for this reason that she decided to give up on her modeling career. On the other hand, the wife of Justin Bieber continues to make the front page of certain magazines. She continues to pose for them.

During her interview for “Allure”, the beauty also confided in her new brand. As a reminder, it created its own cosmetics with Rhode Beauty. Like many stars, she got into this branch.

Hailey Baldwin devotes herself to her pro projects

About the creation of Rhode Beauty, the wife of Justin Bieber said: “I had fears, that’s for sure. Because the market is so saturated. And of course I had to trust in me” .

Hailey Baldwin also added: “And in our brand to really believe it was going something refreshing and different” . One thing is certain, she has many professional projects for the future.

It is also for this reason that for the moment, she does not want . While fans thought they were going to have a child soon, Hailey Baldwin made things clear.

The young woman said she would not have children with her husband this year. She prefers devote himself entirely to his professional projects. She also explained that she plans to become a mother in a few years.

For his part, Justin Bieber . On the other hand, he does not want to upset his wife about this desire. The young man confessed that he would have a child when his sweetheart felt ready.

It will therefore be necessary to be patient before knowing more about the future family of Hailey Baldwin and her husband. For now, the young woman don’t want to have pressure on the shoulders.

Not long ago, she had to speak up again!