Justin Bieber Has a Double and Networks Are Going Crazy: It’s a Young Influencer Named Ange

A impressive pThere was an uproar on social networks for his uncanny resemblance to Justin Bieber, So far, the number of TikTok posts shared by the EngCon account has been more than 37 thousand likes and about 3 thousand comments, where they highlight that they can be friends.

The video was shared by Ange on her account to respond to a follower who claimed she looked like the pop singer. She explained that this comparison has stayed with her throughout her life, although she remains incredulous.

It all started when she was 13 years old and in high school and a classmate of hers told her that she looked like the interpreter of “Sorry” and told that she hated Justin Bieber. “I was just criticizing the game” And as a result of that comment, more and more people joined this degree He was nicknamed “Justin Bieber”.

He confirmed that several classmates at university highlighted their resemblance Photo: TikTok ANGCON

She told that this is where the story ended until she got into university and another classmate said to her, “Hey, haven’t they ever told you that you look like Justin Bieber?” And again many agreed with this observation.

Influencer surprised by Justin Bieber lookalike

Ange said an app has become fashionable in the pandemic that shows you what you would look like if you were of the opposite sex, and for some people entering a picture of Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend into the app resulted in his face being revealed. .

She remains skeptical about her likeness. Photo: Tiktok Engkon

He has admitted this to this day It has caused him great favor because for him there is no likeness in it with the Canadian artist, but for those who know her, she may be his twin. Some of the comments read on the network are: “I haven’t seen anyone similar to JB”, “I didn’t even have to start the video, I just saw you and thought of you”, “Same mouth, same Nose, same eyes”.

Ang received several comments where they confirmed it was him Photo: TikTok angkon

