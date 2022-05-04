Justin Bieber has almost finished his new album

Justin Bieber has confirmed it: his seventh studio album is almost finished! The popular Canadian singer made the statement on Tuesday afternoon in a web interview.

” It sounds really good. I’m excited! I have a lot of interesting stuff to present to you and, yes, it should arrive shortly because we are finishing the album “, confided Justin Bieber to the host Ebro Dardeon.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter gave us a sneak peek at his new album when he unveiled the song earlier this week. Honest performed in duet with American rapper Don Toliver. But it’s only the beginning since John Mayer will also collaborate on this album!

” John gave me a nasty guitar solo. I was working on a song at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood when he asked if he could come in. He played a guitar solo and it was amazing to see him put his gift to work like that! It’s on a whole new level, it’s crazy! added Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s new album will follow Justice released in March 2021. This disc included in particular the extracts Holy, hold-on, Ghost, Peaches, Anyone and lonely.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber continues his international tour Justice which stopped at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa and the Bell Center in Montreal last March.