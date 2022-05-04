Justin Bieber has almost finished recording his 7th album!

Good news for Justin Bieber fans. Hailey Baldwin’s darling would soon have finished recording his 7th album.

Fans have been waiting for it for months. Indeed, everyone wants to discover the new album of Justin Bieber. The 28-year-old Canadian artist has just given news of his project and these seem rather good.

A companion who wants him well

Something to reassure everyone. Indeed, since he is in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin, the protege of Usher produces much less songs. This does not prevent him from offering many titles to his community despite everything.

However, it must be recognized that Justin Bieber devotes himself much more to his love life than before. This therefore takes time and prevents him from fully devoting himself to his career. Quite normal, some would say.

Especially since his darling has had some health issues. In fact, the Canadian artist had to stay with her in order to support her in this complicated period. And it is probably not the singer’s fans who will blame him for that.

Because yes, if you did not know, the pretty blonde suffered a stroke as she confided on her Instagram account. “They discovered that I had suffered from a very small blood clot in the brain. Which caused a small lack of oxygen. . she explained.

Fortunately, more fear than harm for the darling of Justin Bieber who recovered in “a few hours”. An incident that will undoubtedly “give ideas” to the artist. This one is inspired by his companion for many pieces.

It remains to be seen whether it will appear through new texts. in his next sounds. Sounds that will appear in his 7th album. Because yes, as we let you know, the new project should see the light of day soon.

Justin Bieber says more about his album

In any case, this is what the artist implied in a web interview as note our colleagues from I heart Radio. “It sounds really good. I’m excited! I have a lot of interesting stuff to show you” . He let go at first.

The one who would be in emotional depression since his marriage also added: “and, yes, it should happen shortly. ‘Cause we’re finishing the album” . But Justin Bieber didn’t stop there. Indeed, he gave some info on most of his sounds.

Noting in particular that John Mayer had collaborated on the album. “ John gave me a wicked guitar solo. I was working on a song at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood when he asked if he could come in. . Let the Canadian artist know.

Before continuing: “He played a guitar solo and it was amazing to see him put his gift to work like that! It’s on a whole new level, it’s crazy! » . A solo that the many fans of Justin Bieber are undoubtedly eager to listen to.

It remains to be seen when this will be able to happen. Fingers crossed that we don’t have to wait too long and that Hailey Baldwin’s sweetheart surprises everyone. By revealing his project before the hour.